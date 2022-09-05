From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former governor of Edo State Chief Lucky Igbinedion has called on the federal government to complete the dualisation of the Benin-Auchi-Abuja highway and save commuters from untold hardships.

Recall that the condition of the road which dualisation commenced in 2013 has become so deplorable that commuters now spend many hours and sometimes days on the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okene section of the road before getting to their destinations.

Igbinedion, making the call at the commissioning of the South-South office of Intercontinental Paint in Benin City, said: “The best way an economy can develop is in partnership with the government and the government providing the needed infrastructure and conducive environment for private businesses to flourish.

“Today people are suffering along the Benin-Auchi road, people are spending one week on the road just to move from Benin to their destination. I want to appeal to the federal government to fix that road and save people who are travelling that road time and money,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Founder and Managing Director of Intercontinental Paint Company, Omoregie Aigbe, said his company which is today worth over one million dollars started with N18,000 in 2006 when he produced two buckets of 20 litres and four buckets of four litres of paint.

“I could not sell anything for six months. Six months after, a call came from Benin that Bob Izua (Chief John Adun) wanted to buy paint and at the end of the bargaining, he bought paints worth N1,944,400 and that changed the whole situation to date.

“Today we have our head office in Lagos, we have a branch in Uganda and very soon in the US and today we are opening this which will serve the whole of South-South Nigeria”, he disclosed.

Aigbe explained that his philosophy has been to engage young Nigerians who are very competent and called on the government to create an enabling environment for young Nigerians to thrive and check the brain drain.

The opening of the office climaxed with awards given to the former governor and Chief Adun.