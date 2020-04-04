Vivian Onyebukwa

Glasses were once viewed with contempt than chic. But lately fashion-conscious people especially women, are reaching for these frames. Now, sunglasses double as a fun-fashion statement, and protective eyewear.

They have a way of enhancing one’s personal style. Wearing glasses will often add to your overall look. It is one fashion accessory you can play with if you wear the right pair of that fit- your-face shape, and personality. They are sleek and stylish.

Note:

• First and foremost, look at what styles of glasses work on your face shape.

• Also consider your haircut, colour, skin tone, and your personal style. For instance, if your style is more vintage and a little alternative, you might choose glasses with a round rim, but for an executive look, you might choose a square frame.