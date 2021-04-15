The Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee on Tank Farms, Petrol and LPG Stations Compliance, House of Representatives, Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu, has assured Nigerians that the nineth House of Representatives was committed more than ever before to the protection of lives and property. “We go by the constitution and our belief to protect lives of Nigerians and we are doing just that.”

He disclosed this over the weekend when he took the support staff of the committee, members of the Lagos Safety Commission, Federal Fire Service and its counterpart in Lagos State and other stakeholders in the downstream sector to a visit to some petrol and gas stations in Lagos to ascertain their compliance level as stipulated in the guidlines provided by the petroleum industry Act of 1969 and the Petroleum Safety Regulation of 1967, which the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) hinged on professional guidlines.

“We are in Lagos to specifically assess the compliance level of this facilities. You will recall that the genesis of the problem leading to the setting up of the committee by the Honourable House began with petitions and complaints from members of the House. Particularly from Lagos State, a member of the House of Representative, Emma Egoh, said that some communities from Ijegun, Kirikiri complained to him that they are living around time bomb, and that the tank farms around the area are not operating within the minimum standard requirements.