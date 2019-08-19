The chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has stressed the need to adopt a comprehensive response mechanism that would help tackle the increasing poverty level and curb insecurity in the country.

Fayemi stated this while addressing the market community on the ‘Facts Behind the Bond’ held on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in Lagos at the weekend.

According to him, the issue of insecurity can not be resolved by finding ways to tackle the crime in isolation of the causes of the crime.

“There is something that has driven ordinary Nigerian, especially the youths population into violence extremism and increasing radicalism, you cannot disconnect the sociological underpinning of the problem.”

Fayemi stated that only collaborative approach with private sector and all sectors of the Nigerian population could successfully tackle and overcome the current security challenges facing the country. The governor said the state was working with his counterparts in the neighbouring states to secure the coverage of the highways and boundary which might be used by criminals to gain access to the state.

According to him, the community was working in partnership with civilians, vigilante operatives as well as the mainstream security institutions to tackle the issues of kidnapping around the highways. He stated that government social investment programmes needed to be expanded and made more effective to create jobs for the youths, adding that the government could not create jobs in massive terms without the collaboration of private sector.

Earlier in his welcome address, the NSE boss, Oscar Onyema, said the Exchange is more strategically positioned to further support the developmental goals of Ekiti State in unlocking significant investment value through the listing of public utilities and state-owned enterprises, issuance of subnational bonds.