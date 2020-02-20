Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Assistant Comptroller, Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre, Ekiti State, Mathew Ajagono, has called for Public Private Partnership (PPP) to boost facilities in prisons that can bring the needed reformation of inmates in the country.

Ajagono said the government alone cannot adequately provide the feeding, vocational and training facilities as well as carry out other reforms on the inmates without private organisations contributing their quota.

Ajagono spoke in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, when a non-governmental organisation (NGO) named: ‘Jesus is My Lord and Saviour’, donated a generator, toiletries and feted over 490 inmates at the centre.

The NGO that had a vision to build a rehabilitation centre in the facility, on the occasion, presented prizes to inmates with outstanding records as best singer, most well-behaved, most hard-working, among other qualities that can promote good conduct among inmates.

The comptroller, who praised the NGO for the gesture, said: “Government has been trying, but it cannot do everything. We are calling on private companies and individuals to help in providing facilities here that can give these inmates the needed skills that can revive their lives.”