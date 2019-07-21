Christopher Oji

A Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in charge of Ikoyi and FESTAC passport offices, Lagos, Mrs. Anne Agbim, has read the riot act to touts operating around the two offices to steer clear of her command or risk the wrath of the service.

Mrs Agbim who was on an assessment tour of facilities in Ikoyi Passport office at the weekend also warned officers of the service to sit up and be professional in their dealings with the members of the public or risk arrest and prosecution.

Agbim who was taken round some facilities by Ikoyi Passport Control Officer (PCO) Manir Kyari, said: “We have heard the arrest of one of our officers by the Economic and Financial Crimes ( EFCC) for fraud. We are deeply touched because the service under the watch of Comptroller General, Muhammed Babandede, has been doing wonderfully well. The CG has been doing a great job on the image of the service, but one person has decided to throw a clog on the wheels. Well, we have our internal mechanism of dealing with bad eggs. It happens in organisations where few bad eggs will bring bad image to them. We are consoled because 99 per cent are doing wonderfully well.

“I want to warn officers under my command to sit up or risk the wrath of the service. Anyone caught in any act of corruption will be arrested and prosecuted. You must not extort applicants. You must not encourage touts. If you are not ready to do the job, I advise you to leave in peace.

“For touts, I don’t want to see you near the two offices under my control. I am warning you to steer clear or be arrested. I am not joking; we will deal with you. For the members of the public, you should stop patronising touts. We have help desks that are assigned to help you when you are in difficulty. We have the Sevicom desk that is responsible for assisting you. You are on your own if you patronise touts. Applicants should not be in a hurry. You must follow the due process; it is only those who don’t want to follow the due process that fall into the hands of touts. Our duty is to provide services to applicants and we must follow the due process; so you should cooperate with us to get good result. ”

Speaking on her tour to Ikoyi office she said she was happy with what she witnessed, saying that the man in charge of the office, Yari,”is focused, sincere and dedicated to duty. With all the edifices built through corporate social responsibility by companies, it shows that the man in charge is good.”