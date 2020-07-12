Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has served noticed that it would clamp down on residents in the state not seen wearing face masks in public as from Monday July 13

The decision to enforce public wearing of face masks was taken to due to the spike in the infections and rate of fatality in the state.

Governor Douye Diri had at a recent meeting with representatives of financial institutions; major markets including supermarkets operating in the state announced the clamp down on violators.

Represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Diri directed the COVID-19 state task force team to arrest defaulters.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant Media to Ewhrudjakpo, Mr Doubra Atasi quoted him to have disclosed that over 9,000 masks have been distributed to the markets.

“The state government is going to enforce wearing of face masks in public places. If you don’t have a face mask, don’t go near any of our markets; don’t go near any bank and even the precincts of the bank. You must be seen wearing a face mask but if you don’t, the taskforce will hold the bank and customers without face masks liable. The same is applicable to the supermarkets.”

In another meeting with Road Transport Unions on the compulsory use of face masks, Ewhrudjakpo solicited the support of members of the union to enforce the wearing of face masks to curtail the spread of the infection in the state.

According to him the compliance level from all sectors in the state is paramount if the government is going to win the war against COVID-19 in the state.

His words ” COVID 19 is not being feared like Ebola, which is surprising to me. Maybe because we do not see where the victims are being buried. For those who are arguing that COVID-19 is not real, they should visit the Isolation Centre at Okolobiri.

“They say government is using it to look for more money. So, what money are countries like the US, China and Canada are still looking for that will make them to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of their citizens to die?

“We have invited you because we have seen that the compliance level of the transport sector is still very low compared to the churches. The transport sector and the markets are dragging us back”