From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has described the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for all civil servants by the Federal Government as an infringement on the fundamental human rights of citizens.

Chukwuma, who spoke while interacting with newsmen shortly after the commissioning of an ultra modern diagnostic centre, built by the diocese at the Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, Enugu, condemned government’s action stating that it was wrong to force people to be vaccinated.

He stated that though he was not against the COVID-19 vaccination, the exercise should not be made compulsory.

“You cannot force anybody to take vaccination when you don’t ascertain the health condition of that person. I’m not saying it’s bad to take vaccination but it should not be a compulsory.

“There has been vaccination before which had not been forced. Why is this one particular thing that you want to force on people?

“Government should not make it a situation whereby if you’re not vaccinated, you cannot enter the office or receive your salary. People are hungry, they should make other important things compulsory.”

The Archbishop, however, advised the people to continue to observe COVID-19 protocol while maintaining personal hygiene, especially with the dreaded Omicron variant.

The commissioning of the diagnostic centre was part of activities for the 50th anniversary celebration of the diocese which was concluded yesterday with a thanksgiving service at the Cathedral Church of the God Shepherd, Enugu.

Chukwuma noted that Enugu Diocese had excelled in missions, health and education and would continue to assist the vulnerable and work with government to better the society.

