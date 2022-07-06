From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Mr Akinwale Vincent Daramola, a 34-year-old Computer Engineer, has appealed to Nigerians for the donation of a sum of N12 million to undergo kidney transplantation.

Daramola sought the help of spirited individuals, corporate organisations and governments for quick intervention in his ailment diagnosed to be end -stage renal disease to stay alive.

Going by medical report, Daramola, has been on treatment since July 27, 2021, and now needs urgent kidney transplant, estimated to cost between N9 million and N12 million in Nigeria.

A consultant Nephrologist at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti Renal Unit, Dr. Omotola Obajolowo, who is in charge of the patient, revealed that, “Daramola is being managed for End -Stage Kidney disease and has been on maintenance intermittent hemodialysis three times weekly among other care.

“His adherence to care has been poor due to financial constraints. The family has asked us to write detailing cost of care for the purpose of soliciting funds for support. The definitive care is renal transplantation which costs between N9 – N12 million in Nigeria”.

The medical consultant stated that “in the interval, the patient needs to continue care (including three sessions of dialysis per week). The total cost of care per month is estimated to N581,000 pending transplantation.

“Any assistance that any well meaning individuals and corporate organisations can render would go a long way to assuage his total condition,” the expert said.

Also relaying her husband’s harrowing experience, the patient’s wife, Mrs Olumuyiwa Daramola, said, “Please save my husband from dying. We need the financial support to save his life.

“Initially we thought that the kidney would pick up again with regular dialysis, not until when we were told that the kidney has packed up and that he needs kidney transplant.

“Before the ailment, he was a Computer Engineer and also selling phones and laptop accessories at Fayose Market, Ado Ekiti and as well Oye Ekiti. We had sold the remaining goods to cater for the treatment. It was after this that we resorted to begging family and friends to save his life.

“Well meaning Nigerians, bodies and organisations can support him through his bank account, with the detail below: Daramola Akinwale Vincent , United Bank for Africa (UBA), 2066805753