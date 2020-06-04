Ayo Alonge

Persuaded by the business potential and returns on investment, some entrepreneurs in Computer Village, Lagos, have committed to investing in Lekki Trade Centre. At a recent visit to the new site, the entrepreneurs expressed optimism over prospect of appreciable return on their investments in a place they considered ‘impressive’.

Daily Sun gathered that the visit of the entrepreneurs to the new site where they hope to invest soon is linked to the marketing effort of Sure Solution Group, led by Iyke Godfrey Nwosu, Victor Okoli and Chinedu Mbakwe.

Speaking on the development and what it portends for entrepreneurs, the sole estate agent of the ultramodern market and Chief Executive Officer of M.I. Okoro and Associates, Meckson Okoro, said: “The entrepreneurs visited and inspected the Lekki Trade Centre, along Lekki/Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos, and all of them were very impressed with the location and size of the place. They have already accepted to set up the branch of their businesses there. From every indication, the Lekki Trade Centre will be a wonderful destination for every businessman.”

Recall that the Lagos State Government had mooted that businessmen in the popular Computer Village market would be relocated, necessitating many of the entrepreneurs to start looking out for a new site with similar potential.

Speaking with one of the members of Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association (PAPDA) who was part of the delegates that visited, Uzonna Okolie said startups can rest assured of the newly found haven for business.

“The place is a very good place. We have visited and we all liked it and I am glad to say that again. It is a place we are planning to invest in because of the huge development going on there. As a matter of fact, we are planning to go there with many more of businessmen in Computer Village so we can all invest in the place together.

The influx of multibillion US dollars investments on landmark projects like the Dangote Petrochemical Industry, the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki Free Trade Zone and the Lekki international Airport is an indicator that the Lekki Trade Centre has become a choice for both multinational and local investors.