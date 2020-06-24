The leadership of Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, has dismissed the rumour claiming that the Iyaloja General of Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, was demanding N5 million daily from the market executives.

The Iyaloja of the market, Mrs. Abisola Azeez, while speaking at a press conference in Lagos, said the allegation was false and nothing of such existed.

“The media are being deceived by some forces who want to drag the name of our great leader. In fact, since my installation, she has never asked for a dime but rather came with palliatives for our security personnel during the lockdown,”’ she said.

She, however, disclosed the market was targeting about N4.32m monthly revenue from shop owners in the market. According to her, the 4,320 shops in the market were expected to pay a monthly levy of N1,000. She said the funds would be channelled towards providing adequate security and maintaining cleanliness in the market.

Explaining the reason for the levy, Azeez said, “We wish to explain the basis of the N1,000 requested by our market members. When I was installed as Iyaloja and Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji was also installed as Babaloja, we saw an opportunity to keep our environment clean and ensure security, in line with Lagos State environmental law.

“We requested for N1,000 for security, market maintenance and we also intend to increase our security in the morning and night.”

Azeez also denied reports that there was a crisis in the market that led to the shutdown of the market, saying reputable media houses that visited the scene witnessed the free flow of business activities. She pledged an inclusive administration, saying they were ready to work harmoniously with the associations and different ethnic groups in the market .