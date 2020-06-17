Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

The leadership of Computer Village, Ikeja Lagos, have dismissed rumours claiming that the Iyaloja General of Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Ojo-Tinubu, has been demanding N5 million in daily levy from market executives.

The Iyaloja of the market, Mrs Abisola Azeez, speaking at a press conference in Lagos, denied the allegations.

‘The media are being deceived by some forces who want to drag the name of our great leader. In fact, since my installation, she has never asked for a dime but rather came with palliatives for our security personnel during the lockdown,’ Azeez said.

She disclosed the market is targeting about N4.32 million in monthly revenue from shop owners.

According to her, the 4,320 shops in the market were expected to pay a monthly levy of N1,000.

She said the funds will be channelled towards providing adequate security and maintaining cleanliness in the market.

Explaining the reason for the levy, Azeez said: ‘When I was installed as Iyaloja and Mr Adeniyi Olasoji was also installed as Babaloja, we saw an opportunity to keep our environment clean and ensure security in line with Lagos State environmental law.

‘We requested for N1,000 for security, market maintenance and we also intend to increase our security in the morning and night.’

Azeez also denied reports of a crisis in the market which led to its shutdown, saying reputable media houses that visited witnessed the free flow of business activities.

She pledged the commitment of the market executives for an inclusive administration, saying they were ready to work harmoniously with all associations and tribes in the market to make for an all-inclusive administration.