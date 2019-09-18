Nigeria’s largest technology market hub, Ikeja Computer Village, will treat consumer technology lovers to five days of exciting cutting-edge technology innovation showcase at the Computer Village Expo 2019 (#CVE2019) holding December 10 to 14, in Lagos.

Mrs. Bisola Azeez Isokpehi, the Iyaloja of Ikeja Computer Village, who unveiled the #CVE2019 event plan last week in Lagos, said the biggest consumer technology innovation festival in Nigeria will showcase tomorrow’s cutting-edge consumer technology innovation.

The #CVE2019 consumer technology festival will feature products and services that will shape and define tech lifestyles in 2020 and beyond.

At #CVE2019, attendees expected from across Nigeria, Africa and beyond will be treated to a wide array of smartphones, gadgets, devices, accessories, consumer electronics, computing and allied products and services during the country’s biggest tech extravaganza, she said.

The Iyaloja of Ikeja Computer Village said that #CVE2019 is a collaborative platform that followed a definitive agreement signed between the Ikeja Computer Village Market Management Board (under the Iyaloja and Babaloja), the strategic partner, and Technology Times Media Limited , event organiser, to create a world-class event that promotes innovation, entrepreneurship and consumer technolog trends in the market.

She said that #CVE2019, with the theme “A New Partnership Agenda for Growth,” will foster a better understanding of the Ikeja Computer Village ecosystem and also create awareness of trade, investment, partnership and growth opportunities among the largest technology SMEs in Nigeria.

She identified #CVE2019 as part of initiatives to positively showcase and elevate the status of “Brand Computer Village.”