The Council of Maritime Transport Union Associations (COMTUA) has reviewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), even as its new President; Mr Yinka Aroyewun requested for update on the operations of the electronic call-up of trucks.

The President of COMTUA disclosed this while addressing a joint meeting of the association’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Executive Members recently.

While alleging extortion of truck owners as well as incessant and unwarranted seizure of trucks belonging to its members, the COMTUA President disclosed that in order to ensure a more truck owner-friendly operation of the electronic call-up system and put a stop to seizure of its trucks, the association has engaged the services of a foremost lawyer; Mr Ebun Olu Onagoruwa. He specifically alleged that security agencies often impound trucks for little or no offence only for the purpose of extortion. While addressing the gathering which comprised of all executive members, BoT members as well as COMTUA’s Grand Patron; Alhaji Salami Ishola and its Patron, Mr Sylvester Keshinro, the association’s President affirmed that, collections by the operators of the electronic call-up system is illegal. “The collection by NPA for electronic call up is illegal, it can not be substantiated. Many of our trucks are arrested indiscriminately over flimsy excuses, we will no longer take the extortion and oppression of our members lightly”, he warned.