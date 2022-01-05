By Steve Agbota

The Council of Maritime Transport Union and Associations (COMTUA) have called on the Nigerian Ports Authourity (NPA) to rejig the workings of the ETO e call-up system to be more efficient.

The association alleged that the ETO e call-up system is being highly compromised by unscrupulous personnel of both the NPA and Messrs Truck Transit Park Limited, operators of the system.

In a New Year message that was issued and signed by its National President; Mr Adeyinka Aroyewun, said for the electronic call-up system to work effectively, there is need to engage more consultants and unbundle the process.

According to him, without prejudice to what the current handlers of the e call up are doing, it is appropriate at this time to appeal to the NPA to re-appraise the whole system.

“For our members whose trucks are engaged in haulage operations, we pledge to continue to watch your back and ensure that you don’t continue to suffer the consequences of bad roads and incessant harassment by security operatives, both from the Federal Government and the Lagos state government.

“Above all, we assure COMTUA members of a better environment for their trucks and their drivers. We are conscious of the mandate that was given to us in November at the COMTUA conference. We are moving into 2022 with a new road map as unveiled at the Management and Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting in December 2021,” he added.

He decried the terrible state of the two roads leading to the twin ports of Apapa and Tin Can is to say the least deplorable.

“This is not to deny the efforts of the Federal Government to reconstruct the Apapa-Oshodi expressway. In fact, COMTUA deeply appreciates the resources and seriousness attached to the reconstruction. However, we take note and kick against the apparent delay in the Mile 2 to Apapa end of the reconstruction.

The entire stretch from Mile 2 to Tin Can port is a no-go area and has been taken over by motorcycle riders (okada riders), who have become lords on this all-important road. Their activities and that of area boys, who attack our drivers incessantly for extortion purpose, have become a pain that we no longer wish to endure. We call on law enforcement agencies to come to the rescue of COMTUA and our drivers who are always at the mercy of the street urchins,” he lamented.