By Steve Agbota

The Council of Maritime Transport Union Associations (COMTUA) has sought to end extortion of truckers along the port access road in Lagos by officials of the enforcement team responsible for the free flow of traffic in and out of the port.

President of COMTUA, Mr Yinka Aroyewun, who led some members of the council to a courtesy visit to the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka, in Zone 2 Onikan Lagos, recently, bemoaned that truckers have become a cash cow for the enforcement team consisting of the Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) officials among others.

He, therefore, urged the Police AIG to put an end to the extortion outside the port premises.

“We are here to intimate you of our business, what we do and what we represent. The maritime industry is so large that it contributes about 40 per cent of revenue to the government coffers yearly”. “We are the members of COMTUA, some people believe when they talk about union you are talking about touts, but we are here so that you can see who we are, we are law abiding citizens who knows the importance of the maritime sector to the economy.