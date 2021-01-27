FROM: Joe Effiong, Uyo

An alleged fraudster who manipulates fake bank alerts to scam a car dealers, and disappear their cars, especially, in Lagos, has been arrested by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

In a statement issued in Uyo on Wednesday and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom , Odiko Mcdon , the suspected scammer, Emeka John Akuma was arrested along IBB way, Uyo ,Akwa Ibom State capital after he had faked false bank alert to a car dealer at FESTAC town in Lagos and later ran away with Lexus 330 Saloon Car .

According to Mcdon, Emeka, a native of Abia state was trailed through coordinated intelligence operations by Anti Cultism Unit while driving the said car near Ibom Hall with fake registration number AKD 230 QD before the vehicle was recovered.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, on 18/1/2021, relying on credible information, that a Lexus 330 salon car was bought with fake bank alert at Festac Town, Lagos State, trailed the said car to Uyo via Abia State and in a coordinated operation, and utilizing the instruments of intelligence-driven policing by the Anti- Cultism Unit of the Command, arrested one Emeka John Akuma, ‘m’ of Abia State, along IBB Road by Ibom Hall, driving the car with a fake number plate; Lagos AKD 230 GQ and recovered the said vehicle. “

In a related development, the police also arrested POS operator in uyo who defrauded his customer to the tune of N200,000 and send fake alert to authenticate the transaction.

“Operatives of the same Unit apprehended a POS Operator, one Moses James Asuquo ‘m’, aged 26yrs for fraudulently using fake alert to defraud one Markson Mark Wisdom and Edidiong Samuel Robert of the sum of Two Hundred Thousand (N200,000.00) naira, at his POS stand.”

The police spokesmsn said Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner , Amiengheme Andrew has warned members of the public to beware of the prevailing crime and urged car dealers and owners to step up security in their cars .

He assured the public that pepetrators of these crimes would be brought to book