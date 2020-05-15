Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Concerned Almajirai in Borno have canvassed for the constitution of a stakeholders forum by the Federal Government to design a blueprint to address the challenge of Almajiri system in northern states.

Leader of the concerned Almajiris, Malam Onuchi Abdulghafaar at a press conference in Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Friday said neither repatriation of Almajiris to their states of origins by some northern states governors or outright banned could solve the crisis in the system.

“The act is not in line with the Islamic principles which enjoys someone who is in a place affected by a plague not to leave (to prevent the spread of the plague) and someone outside the affected area not to enter the area (also to prevent him from contacting the plague,” Abdulghafaar, also an almajiri and chemical engineering graduate, said.

He suggested that the stakeholders forum should comprise community, Islamic religious and traditional leaders, parents, teachers, governments, civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations. He said the stakeholders could constitute a committee to draw blueprint for the management of Almajiri system.

“The committee should extensively establish a database of all the Tsangayas in each state with the number of students. This will assist the governor in having a prospect of intervention needed in the Tsangaya,” he disclosed.

He said the Almajiris system was not a bad form of education, stressing that it teaches students knowledge of the Holy Qu’ran and basic conduct.

He said he as an almajiri, also improved on its knowledge by studying Chemical engineering. He mentioned other notable persons in the north that passed through same system and risen to the pinnacle of their career.

He charged parents in the north to take responsibility of their children. “Allah has given us capacity over the children He gave to us. Parents must take responsibility and cater for their children wherever they are seeking for knowledge. They should not leave them begging around to eat because they are learning,” he said.

The recent return of Almajiris from Kano and other states in the north to their home states over the containment of coronavirus has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.