From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Coalition of Concerned Citizens (CCC) has applauded Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma on his efforts at tackling insecurity in the State.

Coordinator of the group, Boma Pepple, alleged that some enemies of Imo were hell bent on destroying the State for selfish gains, even as he noted that the State Government had risen to the occasion.

In a statement, the Coalition of Concerned Citizens said: “Hope Uzodinma heads the constituted authority in the land and it’s the duty of all patriotic citizens to support the Government.

“As concerned Nigerians we believe that Imo people are one and have overcome a lot together and this time too shall pass.

“Politics is a game of number and in any democracy the opposition has its check and balance roles to play. These roles are expected to be constructive and in the general interest of the State. However, the reverse seems the case in Imo State.”

The group stated that security was the responsibility of all and in the Imo situation, they urged people to be their brother’s keeper and support the Governor in his committed drive to rid the state of all forms of criminality.

“The recent visit of Governor Uzodinma to President Muhammed Buhari in Abuja gives an insight into the diabolical plots of the opposition politicians in the State.

“But, the good news to the people of Imo State is that they have an experienced politician that is capable of steering the ship of the State to the Promised Land. The Governor with the assistance of the federal government is leaving no stone unturned to see that the lasting solution is found to the incessant insecurity,” Pepple stated.

