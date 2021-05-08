From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The disagreement over the throne of the Olu of Warri took a new dimension yesterday with concerned hundreds of Itsekiri protesting the continued police involvement in the crisis. The placard-carrying protesters who stormed the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Zone 5 office in Benin City requested that the police allow all the chiefs go to back to Warri and resolve the issues amicably.

They said the continued insistence that police should resolve the issue was a let-down on the custom and tradition of Itsekiri.

Speaking to journalists, one of the leaders of the protesters, David Iwere said “We are here as Itsekiri. We are tired of our matter being in the media all the time, what is happening in Itsekiri has never happened before. We are here to appeal to the AIG to send all the chiefs home and give them a time to come back and report the settlement they have made.”

Another protester, Mrs Okhere Amaju said: “Itsekiri issue is not for the police. We are a people with culture and tradition. We need to go and resolve our issues at home. We need peace in Itsekiri.” Samuel Khalil, appealed to all the chiefs and the ruling house to give peace a chance while on his part, Scott Anwani would want all the chiefs to come to a round table “and resolve this matter and make peace so that we can be happy.

Responding, the Zone 5 Police Public Relations Officer, Tijani Momoh, said their request would be conveyed to the AIG and whatever directive he gives will be communicated to them.