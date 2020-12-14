A concerned Nigerian, Dr. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, is said to have sponsored a forensic research to ascertain the causes of Infant Mortality Rate in some parts of the North, so as to facilitate improvement of medical and standard of living of the populace in the region.

The research effort, it was learnt, covers Zaria L.G.A of Kaduna State, Nassarawa and Gwale councils in Kano State and Dutsemma in Katsina State respectively.

Dr. Marksman is said to be founder and chairman of the Chinmark Group, an industrial conglomerate in different continents who has facilitated various humanitarian gestures across the country.