From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A civil society organisation, Concerned Nigerians, has drawn the attention of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to plans by some presidential aspirants to monetise the upcoming presidential primaries of the parties.

This was even as the group called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to closely monitor the primaries and ensure any party that flouts the Electoral Act is made to pay heavily for it.

The Concerned Nigerians, in a letter signed by Deji Adeyanju, called for a watertight security around the polling booths during the primaries scheduled for May 28 and 29 by the PDP and May 29 and 30 by the APC.

In the letter addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, and PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Concerned Nigerians said it has come to its attention that some presidential aspirants in the two leading political parties, the APC and PDP, have concluded plans to monetise the upcoming primaries by inducing the delegates at the point of voting in a “show your vote scheme.”

The letter was copied to INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu; the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard; the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, and the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi.

Adeyanju said: “This scheme is perfected where the delegates stealthy show their votes to the aspirant or his representative before dropping same in the ballot box, in return for immediate financial gains.

“As a pro-good governance organisation, we have deemed it necessary to immediately draw your attention to this scandalous plan and urge you to take urgent steps towards providing a watertight security around the polling booths during the presidential primaries.

“It should be noted that party primaries is one of the most important steps in the electoral process, as it heralds the formal nomination of presidential candidates, culminating in the general election. Accordingly, where the primaries are flawed, the sanctity of the general election will ultimately be called to question.

“We also use this medium to call on INEC to closely monitor the primaries and ensure any party that flouts the Electoral Act is made to pay heavily for it.”

While saying Nigerians must be allowed to choose their representatives in a free and fair contest without any manipulation of the electoral process, Adeyanju said only then can the nation rise again from its ashes.

“Protect the sanctity of our electoral process,” Adeyanju said.