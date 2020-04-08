Uche Usim and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amidst concern by a cross section of Nigeria over an early morning inferno at the Treasury House, Abuja, Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, yesterday, said there was no cause for alarm.

Agba, who assessed the fire incident and submitted that there were no human casualties, just as all sensitive data and records were intact. He said a full-scale investigation involving forensic experts was underway to ascertain the real cause of the inferno that engulfed the fourth floor of the treasury building where the capital projects of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are processed.

According to him, the fire started at about 10 am in an office on the fourth floor.

“An officer came to the office, he put on the airconditioner and there was a spark. He noticed smoke and he immediately put it off but it was still smouldering and he had to rush out to get some help. The fire service men were called about 10:10am and they responded within four minutes with three fire trucks.”

On whether the inferno would not affect April salary payment, the minister said there was nothing to suggest a delay in salary payment since all the systems are working and are done electronically.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The PDP in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, said an investigation I’d necessary owing to apprehension regarding the time and the offices allegedly affected by the inferno.

The opposition party stated that it is shocked that the fire incident occurred shortly after its call for a forensic audit into the oil subsidy regime of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, for which has allegedly gulped trillions of naira.

“This is in addition to recent demands for an investigation into allegations of fraud and diversion of COVID-19 intervention funds as well as social investments program of the Buhari government since 2015.

“Already, the National Assembly, riding on the gale of demands by Nigerians and championed by the PDP, has raised queries on spending in respect of social incentives program.

“Nigerians are anxious to know those behind this wicked arson because the fire outbreak reportedly occurred on the part of the building which hosts critical offices including the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Funds, Federation Account Allocation Committee and Revenue Department among others, relevant for the demanded financial inquests. Our party therefore calls for immediate investigation to determine the actual cause of the fire, as well as ensure that critical documents and data on government revenue and expenditure are immediately retrieved.

“The PDP also demands that the complex be immediately cordoned off to enable an uncompromised inquest into this ugly incident,” it stated.