Emma Njoku

The Federal Government plans to grant franchise to a consortium of private investors for the management of facilities at the National stadiums in Abuja and Lagos as well as other stadiums owned by the federal government across the country.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Gabriel Aduda, and Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Sports, Olumide Osoba, made the disclosure in separate chats with sports journalists in Lagos, recently.

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports were in Lagos, midweek, to inspect the ongoing rehabilitation/upgrading of facilities at the National Stadium in Surulere, as the federal government moves to lure private investors into sports, in line with its vision to turn sports into big business instead of mere recreation.