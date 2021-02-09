From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Condemnation has trailed the killing of a soldier between the boundary of Apoi and Azuzuama communities, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

This is even as tension has gripped the two communities over a reprisal attack following the killing of the soldier by gunmen operating in a speed boat.

The deceased believed to be on official duty providing security cover for those engaged for pipeline surveillance was gunned down Monday evening, and his service rifle carted away.

The death of the soldier and anticipated reprisal attack by the Nigerian Army has triggered tension in the two communities with villagers already fleeing the communities so as not to be caught in the impending invasion by the Army.

Sources in the two communities said the leadership of the communities in a bid to prevent an invasion have reached out to the Army authorities promising to help fish out the culprits.

The Paramount ruler of Apoi community, Chief Godspower Kemela in an interview absolved his people from the incident.

According to him the pipeline surveillance work was conducted in Apoi community for two weeks and there was no bad incident that happened.

He said where the incident occurred was not Apoi community adding that the Army authorities are aware of the peaceful nature of the people.

The Chairman, Community Development Committee (CDC) Apoi, Jephter Keme who said fears have enveloped the communities condemned the incident.

He disclosed that the communities are working tirelessly with security agencies to fish out those behind the killing.

The Chairman of Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND)Apoi Clan, Mr Fidelis Duba has described the killing as cruel, barbaric and inhuman.

Duba called on criminal elements operating in Apoi Creek and other areas to desist from their evil ventures to avoid the wrath that would be visited on them.

He said the MOSIEND would work with all relevant security agencies and get useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.