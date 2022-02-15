From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The shooting by security details of former Governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has generated reactions from different quarters as students also condemned the action.

Aregbesola had alleged that his security repelled an attempted attack on him, a claim faulted by the police who described the shooting as conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ila Federal Constituency, had converged on the residence of former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, to endorse Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, as the candidate of the party in the Saturday primary election.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matter, Sunday Akere, faulted the claim of Aregbesola that he was attacked by hoodlums, saying “there is no truth in the claim that Aregbesola wanted to be assassinated.

He said, “what they are trying to do is to cause crisis in the state, probably for them to get sympathy and to make the Federal Government declare a state of emergency on the state.

“The procession of Aregbesola in Osogbo was aired live on Facebook, there was nowhere anybody ambushed him.

“Aregbesola came to town to terrorise the residents of the state, it is the game plan of Aregbesola which we all know. We know his orientation, thinking and plans in the state, we can’t be surprised by his actions, what he is trying to do is to intimidate the voters ahead of the primary election of APC in Osun.

The National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS), protested against the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who they fingered in the shooting that threw the state into a panic.

They barricaded the headquarters of the NSCDC in Osogbo with placards that have inscriptions such as: “NSCDC Stop Violence In Osun,” “NSCDC Stop Brutality in Osun,” “NSCDC No More Shooting In Osun,” among others.

In a letter of protest addressed to the Commander General of the Civil Defence Corps, Dr Hammed Abubkar, and signed by NAOSS President, Comrade Agboola Yusuf, State Coordinator Progressive Youth Alternative, Comrade Sanusi Wasiu and Osun NANS/JCC Chairman, Comrade Oyelayo Azeez, the students warned the corps against being used to cause chaos in the state.

During the protest, the reporter of The Nation Newspaper, Toba Adedeji, was punched by the officer of the NSCDC for making a video recording.

The officer said he mistook the reporter for a protester, hence his action.

Meanwhile, the organized Labour movement in Osun, comprising of Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, had warned Aregbesola to tread softly and allow the people of Osun to decide who governs them.

A statement jointly signed by Comrade Bayo Adejumo of JPSNC, Babatunde Adekomi of

NLC and Adekola Adebowale of TUC advised Aregbesola to use his accumulated political wealth made from Osun State which he intends to sponsor his aspirant to pay the 30months outstanding salaries he owed while in office.

“Among other unforgettable moments we suffered in the hands of Aregbesola is as follows is the 8years stagnation without promotion, non-payment of yearly increment of salaries, non-payment of annual leave bonus for 8years, denial of upgrading and conversion of eligible officers to the appropriate grade levels and systemic retrenchment of workers in the name of screening exercise etc. The peace and tranquillity the state is presently enjoying under Governor Oyetola is second to none.

“We are using this medium to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, National Security Adviser and top hierarchy in the security formations of this country to caution the Minister not to throw Osun into chaos and crisis using state apparatus of the officers of National Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service and Nigerian Correctional Services to humiliate our people, destabilize the peaceful waters and atmosphere in Osun.”

Also, the Coalition of Civil Society groups in the state, ‘The Osun Masterminds,’ warned the former governor to show respect to the office of the incumbent Governor, no matter the rancour between them.

A press release signed by the Executive Director of the Group, Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, stated that the former Governor “must desist from acts that make it appear to the public as if he is utilizing the paraphernalia of the Federal Government to oppress defenceless citizens. He must be seen to be acting in ways that accord respect to the office he presently holds and to the office of the Governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of the State.

The Minister of Interior must understand that as he enjoyed a crisis-free tenure of office, unencumbered by undue interference from his predecessors, he must not unduly interfere with the business of Governance in Osun under his successor.”