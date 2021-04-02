From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Condemnations have continued to trail Wednesday’s attack on former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, where at least, four persons, including security personnel, were killed.

The Anambra governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was allegedly attacked at his Isuofia country home, in Aguata LGA of the state, where he was holding a meeting with youths of the community.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah described the attack as a “barbaric act that must be investigated, and perpetrators brought to book.”

Ubah, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), said: “I am totally saddened, and appalled by this barbaric act, which is condemnable in its entirety. This ugly trend is totally unacceptable and must be nipped in the bud as the recurrent spate of killings in Anambra has set a dangerous precedent, which tends to paint a picture of insecurity and total crackdown of peace and order in the state.”

Member representing Aguata Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chukwuma Umeoji, also condemned the attack.

Umeoji, a governorship hopeful in APGA, said: “This is cruel, unjustifiable and unacceptable. This is not akin to the politics of Anambra State. We wish to appeal to the political actors in Anambra State to show restraint, and eschew political violence.”

Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) also condemned the attack. In a statement by Vincent Ezekwueme and Chidi Mba, the group said: “Violence is the worst form of irresponsibility and lawlessness.”