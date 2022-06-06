From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Legal Adviser of Accord Party (AP), Maxwell Mgbudem, has condemned the killing of over 50 worshippers by unknown gunmen at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Mgbudem, in a statement yesterday, noted that the attack indicated the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari, to safeguard the country.

“Protection of lives and properties is the primary responsibility of the government.

“This is clearly stipulated in the 1999 Constitution, so any government that cannot guarantee this has failed in its basic obligation to the citizens,” he said.

The legal adviser lamented that the brazen and wanton wastage of innocent souls can only portray that Nigeria is becoming a failed state, which he said must be reversed immediately, especially given the huge human emergency it will create across West Africa.

Mgbudem, who doubles as National Vice Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), regretted that the security agencies have consistently failed to detect such ugly attacks before it happens, saying the arrogance with which the terrorists carry out their evil acts leaves much to be desired of the Nigerian security and intelligence community.

He cautioned that if the government fails to take urgent steps to rein in terrorism and their sponsors, the county may be thrown into anarchy due to reprisal killings, which he said will ultimately bring the existence of Nigeria to an ugly end.

While commiserating with the families and victims of the attack, Mgbudem challenged both the State and Federal Government to work in synergy with the security agencies to track down the perpetrators of the dastardly act, saying it is one too many to be swept under the carpet.

He also raised the alarm over how human lives have lost their sacred value, citing the recent incidents in Sokoto and Lugbe area of Abuja, where the late Deborah and Usman lost their lives in an extrajudicial manner, which he regretted should not be heard of in a decent society.

To this end, he said the government’s refusal to take harsh measures against such incidents has emboldened the culprits to either believe there is no government or that the government is weak to bring them to book, hence they have sustained the nefarious activities.

On this note, he urged Nigerians to vote massively for the Accord candidates across the country, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) have no clue on how to address the security and economic challenges facing Nigeria.

He said the time calls for State and community Police, adding that the government of Accord will mark a departure from the status quo ante, which is threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria.

