From Abel Leonard, Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has made known his intention to transfer 7 months’ payments in three instalments to 3, 800 beneficiaries across the state.

Sule made this known during the payment of the 13-14 cycle of the programme, which took place at the secretariat of Lafia Local Government Area, on Monday.

According to the governor, the gesture is aimed at providing sufficient capital for the beneficiaries to enable them to engage in meaningful economic activities that will impact their households.

Sule announced that, after the beneficiaries receive their 13th and 14th payment, the state government will pay them another two months’ instalments by the end of August. Also, beneficiaries will receive another three months’ payments by the end of next month.

He said that the initiative was the domestication of the conditional cash transfer started in 2013 by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, where beneficiaries receive a monthly transfer of N10, 000 to enable them to engage in economic ventures to better their lives.

The governor added that the scheme which is expected to last for 24 months, has so far identified 3, 800 beneficiaries who receive N5000 monthly.

Read also: PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years

While assuring the beneficiaries of completing the payments for the remaining duration, he however urged them to utilise the opportunity by using the accumulated payments as capital to start a business.

He further disclosed that, at the event, 700 beneficiaries from Lafia Local Government Area, will receive their outstanding two monthly payments, just like every other beneficiary in the state.

“This is not a decision taken because of politics but our determination to impact on the lives of the less privileged members of the society. We are all aware of the harsh economic situation and we are doing this with the fear of God,” he stated.

Earlier, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Humanitarian Affairs/ Focal Person Social Investment Programme (SIP), Hon Imran Usman Jibrin, said his agency is determined to impact on the lives of less privileged members of society.

The SSA told the governor that the agency is up to date in its monthly transfer of N5000 each to the 3, 800 beneficiaries spread across the 13 local government areas of the state.

He thanked Governor Sule for reaching out to assist the less privileged in society, with the gesture meant to cushion the effect of poverty in the state.

Also, in a welcome address, Chairman, Lafia Local Government Area, Hon Aminu Muazu Maifata, appreciated governor Sule for embarking on a project that is impacting positively on the lives of the less privileged members of the council.

He however requested for the number of beneficiaries from Lafia Local Government Area to be increased so that the benefits of the scheme, would reach a maximum number of people.