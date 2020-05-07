Tributes in torrents have continued to flow in honour of the member of NFF executive committee and chairman of the Nigeria National League, Chidi Ofo Okenwa, who passed away on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s football family was crestfallen on Tuesday after news broke of the death of the cerebral football administrator, who was also chairman of the Enugu State Football Association.

His colleagues on the board of the NFF, members of the NFF congress, league bodies, club administrators, ex-international players, other stakeholders and football fans had eulogised the departed Okenwa, all praising his contributions to the game over the decades.

Seyi Akinwunmi, 1st Vice President of the NFF said: “I am still somewhat flustered and lack the words to express the grieve and the deep sorrow that we collectively feel as a board. Okenwa was an asset to the Nigeria game with his passion and intelligence. I am still in shock at his passing away.”

Mallam Shehu Dikko, 2nd Vice President of the NFF/Chairman LMC said: “Chidi’s death is a terrible blow to all of us. It is another sharp reminder that this world is a fallacy. We were all giving our views at a board meeting less than two weeks ago, and now he is gone. Devastating.”

Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, NFF General Secretary: “Hon. Chidi was a very close friend long before he joined the board of the NFF. His sudden passing stuns me.”