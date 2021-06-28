The youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked the Nigeria Police to conduct public trial of the unnamed Inspector involved in the killing of five Enugu residents on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the OhanaezebYouth Council President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and the Secretary General, Comrade Obinna Achionye.

It was reported that the Inspector went wild shooting everyone in sight, an act that left five persons dead and four others in critical condition.

It has not been established the motive behind his action, but the Police say he has been taken into custody.

The OYC has now asked the police hierarchy not to shroud the trial of the erring officer in secrecy.

They said in the statement that, “while we thank Enugu youths for remaining calm in the face of this mindless provocation, their calmness should not be taken for granted.

“It is so sad that this is coming at a time we are making efforts to mend the sour relationship between security agencies and members of the public, especially the youths.

“The only way to assuage the feelings of the victims’ family members is for the police the conduct open prosecution of the suspect. This is not a time to hide anything. We want to see that justice is done and appropriately, too.”

He, however, commiserated with the families and the Enugu State Government over the colossal loss of lives, stressing “we are all distressed and heartbroken over this avoidable tragedy. We stand with the families in this moment of grief.

“We also thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his swift response and plead with him to assist the families of the deceased victims, especially those of them who were bread winners.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.