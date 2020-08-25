Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Driver of a commercial bus in Umuahia, Abia State , Daniel John has list vehicle to his conductor, who allegedly absconded with his the 14 -seater bus loaded with .

Narrating his ordeal, Daniel , who hails from Okigwe, Imo, said the bus with registration number Rivers: AFM 19 XA was loading at a motor park opposite Capital Supermarket Uzuakoli Road, Umuahia enroute Ohafia, when suddenly he had need to ease himself in his house.

Daniel who lamented that it took him so much to acquire the bus said that upon return to the park he was told that his driver had left with the bus fully loaded with passengers.

The driver said efforts made to locate the whereabouts of the conductor who he had only known for about one week yielded little fruit.

“I was able to trace the run-away conductor to his his home town Nguzu Edda in Afikpo North Local Government, Ebonyi State, where I was told by some folks that a bus like the description I gave was sighted entering the town but nobody could give account of its whereabouts or the particular community it entered”.

Although the driver said he has reported the matter to the police in Umuahia but he lamented that nobody could provide him with further information about the identity of the run-away driver.