Monica Iheakam

Enyimba International FC of Aba has been pitched against Guinean side, Horoya AC in the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The last-eight draw, which took place in Cairo, Egypt was conducted by CAF Competitions Director, Samson Adamu, with the assistance of former DR Congo forward Shabani Nonda and retired Ivorian defensive midfielder, Didier Zokora.

Enyimba, the most successful Nigerian club in CAF competitions with four titles, trounced San Pedro of Ivory Coast 5-2 in Abidjan last Sunday to book one of the quarterfinals slots up fro grabs.

The two-legged quarterfinals were set for the weekend of 28 February to 1 March, with the return legs a week later.

The semifinals, which would also be played over two legs, would be played in May after the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Zanaco will take on Pyramids of Egypt, whose compatriots, Al Masry meet last year’s runners-up, Renaissance Berkane of Morocco.

Libyan side, Al-Nasr, who qualified despite not having a league to play in at the moment, will meet Hassania Agadir of Morocco.