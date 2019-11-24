The management of Rangers International FC of Enugu, Nigeria, has appealed to the continental football ruling body, Confederation of African Football (CAF) for a change to the time fixed for its group matches scheduled to kickoff on December 1.

General Manager of the Enugu side, Davidson Owumi, said a letter of appeal has been dispatched to the continental body through the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“We understand and appreciate the fact that CAF reserves the right to fix time for matches from the group stage of the club competition, but we find it extremely difficult to factor in the 14.00 hours (2.00 pm) time it has picked for us due largely to the humidity of the season,” Owumi said.

“Playing our scheduled matches at the time fixed will lead to loss of revenue, punishment for the players who are the main actors on the pitch and the spectators that would be sun-baked if they turn up for the matches with temperature reaching as high as 40 degree centigrade in an artificial field,” the former NPL boss stressed.

He said the management of Rangers has appealed to CAF to revert to the normal 4pm which fans of the club are used to as kickoff time for matches and for the health of the footballers and spectators, as well as ensure that the economic value of the games are realised.

Rangers will host EgyptIan side, Pyramid, in the first game of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.