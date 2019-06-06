The global trend of the positive impacts of hospitality and tourism with the space evolved gave birth to The Hospitality Industry Conference (THIC) as the access key of unlocking the opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria. This exciting and informative platform is championed by 2wenty2 Hospitality, an allied servicing company.

The second edition of the one-day content-packed event will hold on June 15, 2019, at the Civic Centre in Lagos, with the theme “Shaping the future of Hospitality in Nigeria.”

THIC is an educational and networking platform which focuses on the hospitality and tourism industries in Nigeria. The knowledge-based conference provides a unique global forum for academicians, chefs, industry leaders and key hospitality practitioners to deliberate on critical issues that affect the future direction of tourism and hospitality industry in Nigeria. The features of the programme are keynote speeches, panel sessions, industry round table, high level networking and creative presentations, cocktail and luncheon.

The convener, Yvonne Mordi, said last year’s was exhilarating and impactful while the 2019 edition will be more promising. It will be a window of gaining from expert information, comprehensive understanding of opportunities in the industry and accessing industry players.”

“Participants to conference are industry players such as hotel and restaurant owners, investors, consultants, developers, policy-makers in hospitality and tourism industry, academicians from hospitality and tourism management universities, institutes and schools, and professionals and industry experts from the hospitality and tourism industry,” Yvonne added.

Also billed to attend are seasoned industry experts will take you through the golden experience geared to advance participants in this fast growing industry. Quality information, knowledge-sharing and networking are said to be the golden springboard to success in this dispensation.