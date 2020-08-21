Lukman Olabiyi

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN, has tendered an apology to the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, regarding the withdrawal of invitation for the governor to speak at the 60th NBA Annual General Conference scheduled to hold from 26th to 29th of August, 2020.

Usoro, in a letter addressed to the Director-General of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Mr. Asishana Okauru, said the withdrawal was a decision of the National Executive Committee of NBA and has no power to override the NEC.

Usoro explained that the dis-invitation was not on ethnic or religious ground adding that those who advocated during the NEC meeting for his attendance were not more than three and two of them were from Southern Nigeria and some of those who opposed his attendance share religion with the governor and are from Northern Nigeria.