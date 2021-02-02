The board of trustees of the Conference of APC Support Group today announced the appointment of Mr. Obidike Chukwuebuka as the Director General of the group.

Mallam Gambo Jagindi Chairman Board of Trustees made the announcement to newsmen in Abuja today

Jagindi said that the group has its major interest in the welfare of APC groups and every Nigerians

He emphasized that the objective of forming this group is to mobilize support groups and ensure their welfare for the success of the party and national development

Reacting to the appointment Johnson Okoye – special Assistant on media and publicity to the Director General said that Mr Obidike Chukwebuka who is the founder of Heavens Mandate and Advocate of Good Governance sincerely accept the appointment as the Director General Conference of APC Support Group.

This is a further testimony of the group firm believe in his capabilities, commitment, selfless services and doggedness in discharge of enormous human resources endowed in his personality.

He prayed for God’s continuous guidance , directions and steadfastness in the great task ahead while looking towards other areas of cooperation , he once more reiterate his loyalty and dedication in partnering with all APC support groups at all levels because his progress is equally the success of our great party.