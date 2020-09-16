The Billionaire Entrepreneur; Prince Ned Nwoko, the malaria eradication champion in Africa cum Antarctica explorer, is to be conferred with an award of Media and Innovation by the prestigious Delta state University in Delta state, Nigeria on the 26th September, 2020.

On the notification letter issued by the Vice Chancellor, Delta state University; Prof Andy Egwunyenga, stated that till date, no single individual has demonstrated extra ordinary commitment to the Education of youths, women and sustainable development as Prince Ned Nwoko has engaged in Africa.

Hence, the decision of the school to honour the star Prince with this prestigious media excellence award.

It must also be noted that Prince Ned Nwoko will be honoured as the first awardee by the great institution due to a unanimous decision by the leadership of the school.

While reacting to the news, a cross section of students under the aegis of ;Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation’s educational empowerment beneficiaries, have Congratulated the philanthropist for this exclusive university honour, stating that Ned deserves more honorary recognition for the roles he keeps playing in the Nigerian Education community.

The message from Mr Justice Ajede-Akpotohwo, the current president of the “Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation’s educational empowerment beneficiaries reads : “A big Congratulations to our Education loving father, Prince Dr Ned Nwoko on his worthy recognition by the great Delta state University leadership and community.

This type of intellectual award is solely for a hard working few like Prince Ned Nwoko and others who will go to any length to empower youths and women educationally”

-Congratulations to the amiable Prince Ned Nwoko, for this intellectual community media award. The statement reads.