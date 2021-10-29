From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Installation of ‘Grand Mufti of Yorubaland’ has caused disagreement between a traditional ruler in Osun State, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbduRasheed Adewale Akanbi, and the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland.

While the Muslim leaders maintained that the monarch lacks the power to confer the title on anyone, Oluwo insisted that the installation will hold as scheduled on Saturday October 30, 2021.

The league had approached the court to secure an order, restraining the monarch from going on with the installation.

The applicants, President, league of Imams and Alfas, Sheik Jamiu Kewulere, and five others, in a motion ex-parte, sought an order of interim injunction, restraining the respondent, Oluwo, from appointing, claim to appoint or in any way installing one Daood Molasan or any other person whatsoever as the Grand Mufti of Yoruba land pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory Injunction

They also sought an order of interim injunction restraining Molasan (2nd respondentt) from parading himself as the Grand Mufti of Yoruba land pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction

A certified true copy of the court order obtained by our correspondent, revealed that Justice S. A. Oke, granted the order on October 26.

But, a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem, said the monarch will turban the founder of Jama’atu Ta’awun Muslimeen, Sheik Daood Imran Molaasan as the Grand Mufti of Iwoland as planned.

According to the release, the turban will hold at the Oluwo palace premises by 10am.

Oluwo said, “the appointment of Sheik Daood Imran as Grand Mufty of Iwoland was unanimously agreed after due consultation with stakeholders.

