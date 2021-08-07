From Paul Osuyi Asaba

A 50-year old trader in Umeh community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mrs. Patience KomoNe has been murdered for ritual purposes by two persons who lured her into the bush. Before she was killed with a machete, the suspects took turns to rape her and dispossess her of N40,000.00. As soon as she was murdered, they plucked out her eye, cut her private parts and abandoned her mutilated corpse on the bush path.The incident happened on August 1 when she left for the market. However, the following day, an alarm was raised which led to the mobilisation of security operatives to unravel the circumstances of her disappearance.

The efforts of the police, in conjunction with vigilante members paid off almost immediately as the motorcyclist, one Onos Simon who ferried her the previous day was nabbed.

Onos confessed that he and one Akpoghene murdered the victim after raping her in the bush where they took her to under the pretence that she would meet with pepper merchants. Onos, who was paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, alongside other suspects, said Akpoghene asked him to take the woman to the end of the road to buy pepper.

The 25-year old suspect narrated his role in the rape and murder saga, saying that it was Akpoghene, now at large, that plucked the eyes and cut the private part which he sold for N100, 000.00. Onos admitted that he received N50, 000 as his share of the proceeds from the human part sale, adding that he also got N20,000 from the N40,000 robbed from the deceased trader. “My friend told me that at the end of the road, there were some women selling pepper, and that I should ferry one of them to the place. I took her to the place and I saw his motorcycle there. I called him and he said he was coming. I waited for him, and later he arrived. So three of us walked into the bush in search of the pepper merchants, but we didn’t see anybody.

“So the woman decided that we should return, that she wanted to go and buy from another place. The woman was in front followed by Akpoghene before myself. I discovered that Akpoghene was armed with a machete and I asked what he was using it for. He said he was going to use it for something. “We walked close to where we parked out bikes, Akpoghene now used the cutlass to strike the woman, and she fell on the ground.

“We swooped on her, wrestled with her on the ground before. Akpoghene made love with her before me before she died.

“Akpoghene searched her bag and found N40,000. He used the cutlass to pluck out her eyes and removed the private part. He told me that there was somebody in need of the human parts and that he was going to sell the partss to him. “We left with the bike. But as at the time I carried the woman, some persons saw us. When they were searching for the woman, I rushed to Akpoghene to brief him on the latest development, he assured me that nothing was going to happen.

“So they now accosted me to ask where I took her to, I told them that I took her to the end of the road. I told them what transpired and they started beating me. I did not mention Akpoghene,” he stated. Parading the suspect, CP Ali said the police were on the trail of the fleeing Akpoghene and one Lucky Daniel who allegedly bought the human parts. Ali said the police received the report of the missing Komore on August 2, and quickly mobilised operatives, vigilantes and community leaders who worked together in gathering information.

He said Onos was arrested on August 3, following a tip off, adding that it was the same Onos that carried the deceased on the fateful day that she disappeared.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the killing of the missing woman in connivance with one Akpoghene Shoemaker, now at large. They raped her and robbed her of N40,000 before killing her, using a machete. Not only did they kill her, they also removed her eyes and private part for ritual purposes. The suspect confessed that one Lucky Daniel of Ohoro town contracted them to bring the body part for him after paying them N100,000.00. The decomposing corpse has been recovered and deposited in the mortuary,” Ali said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.