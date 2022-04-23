By Chioma Okezie-Okeh

The Lagos State Police Command says it has in its custody three members of a cult group in the state.

The police said members of the Arobaga Confraternity were among the miscreants that have been attacking motorists at Ladipo Bus Stop, along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in the state. The three arrested are Godday Omoyigbo, Ebuka Igwe and Destiny Nwaga.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, the operatives of the Command’s Special Squad acted on intelligence gathered on April 5, 2022 that armed robbers were sighted in front of Ladipo Market dispossessing victims of their phones and jewellery.

One of the suspects identified as Godday Omoyibo was arrested at the scene with a locally made pistol. He led the operatives to arrest Ebuka Igwe and Destiny Nwaga who were among the alleged gang members that reportedly participated in the raid that night. They were alleged to have fled the scene when they noticed the presence of armed policemen.



How we control sales

A native of Ugheli in Delta State, Godday Omoyibo told Saturday Sun that he was forced to join Arobaga cult group when he realised that his survival depended on it. He said: “After my secondary school education, I told my parents that there was need for me to relocate to Lagos and join others in search of greener pastures. They kicked against it since I did not have anyone that I would live in their house. I told them that I had friends and they reluctantly allowed me to go. In Lagos I started as a street hawker selling sachet water and soft drinks.

I found it difficult to survive on that till one of my friends who was serving one man in Ladipo Market advised me to join them.

“I was lucky and got to serve one Igbo man from Anambra State, but after two years, he accused me of theft and drove me away. This was in 2018 and I found myself in the streets again. In any market there are people they call Ndi oso ahia. Their job is to go out and look for customers and convince them to buy from a particular dealer. Some of the shop owners identify with them because they can control sales by diverting customers to their favourite shops.

“The owner of the shop will pay commission and if you manage to convince the customer to pay more than the real price, the owner of the shop is expected to give you the excess. I decided to join them but along the line I discovered that 90 per cent of the money we generated at the end of the day was shared amongst some persons. I protested and I got the beating of my life. In fact, they threatened to drive me away from the market if I challenged them.

“It was then that one Emeka told me that I must belong to their cult group to benefit from the lion share.

“I was advised to join the Arobaga Cult group which majority of them belong to. And just as they said, things became better. In the beginning, I just felt that it was just an association till our number one known as Odogwu gave me a gun to keep for him.

“I was terrified because I knew what would happen to me if the police should find me with the gun. I pleaded with him and he insisted that I was his new armoury. Anytime there was a clash in the market between us and other cult groups, he would use it to defend himself. Sometimes he would use it and rob. Normally there is always much traffic in front of Ladipo at night,” he stated.

On his arrest, Godday said that he was not even aware that there was a clash in the market that would attract policemen.

“I had gone to Mushin to visit a friend and was on my way back to Ladipo when I was stopped by policemen. They searched me and found the gun with me. I swear that I am not the owner of this gun; I am only helping Odogwu to keep it safe.

“I am just a young man struggling to survive. I am sorry and I promise to go back to my village in Ugheli if the police can release me. I am so sorry,” he pleaded.

On his part, Ebuka Igwe, who hails from Nnewi in Anambra State, alleged that it was Godday that initiated him into Arobaga confraternity. “I am 26 and I’m from a Christian family. My parents will be disappointed when they hear that I was arrested. It was not my intention to join Arobaga cult. But I realised that it was the only way to survive. Initially I started serving one man from my village but a year to my graduation, he accused me of theft. It is their style in the market; they will always drive us away because they are not ready to spend millions on us when we graduate. It is a rule that you must give your apprentice enough money to start a business.

“When he drove me away from his shop, I had to survive somehow. I joined those that normally convince customers to buy from a particular dealer. In Ladipo, there is nothing like working alone. We have an association. Money generated must be shared by everyone, especially the leaders.

“This was why Godday advised me to join them. He said if I did not join them, I would suffer a lot. Initially I refused but when I discovered that most days, I would be forced to go empty handed, I decided to join Arobaga. You can identify each other through handshakes. Things became better and I was able to rent a house. We even agreed not to expose each other if arrested; I am still surprised that Godday brought the police to my house to arrest me.

“The cult issue is not hidden because if the dealers do not support us, we will not bring customers to their shop. This is the real reason why we clash. Those who belong to other cult groups will take a customer to the shop of a dealer who is supporting their group. We have a way of frustrating shop owners if they do not support us. It is when we start dragging rich customers that clashes occur.

There are customers who buy in millions and when they go we can get as much as N200, 000 as commission. We also agree to increase prices and everyone must comply. When the others spoil the plan, it will lead to serious fighting,” he alleged.

Ebuka claimed that he was not amongst those stealing from people. He said: “Most of these boys normally rob people at night and I am not part of them. I don’t know why my name was included. I joined the cult because I wanted to survive just like the others.”

The third suspect, Destiny Nwaga claimed that he was already a member of Arobaga before he relocated to Lagos. He said: “I am 27 and before I relocated to Lagos, I had joined the Arobaga cult group in Onitsha Market. I had an issue and I was advised to leave Onitsha before the people looking for me would kill me.

“I was able to locate our members through handshake. In Ladipo market, registration fee is N1000 per person. In Onitsha, it is free and the sharing of commission is according to the amount that you made.”