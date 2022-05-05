By Vivian Onyebukwa

Miss Imo representative, Confiance Victor, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2022 edition of “Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria” (MTGBN), in a fiercely contested competition that has high flying teenage beauties with brains and brawn.

The grand finale of this Nigeria’s biggest teen beauty pageant, which took place in the ancient timber city of Sapele, Delta State, on Easter Sunday, 17th of April, 2022, was the climax of an intense one week of camping activities that involved leadership training, etiquettes, life’s soft skills, and entrepreneurship training.

The audience erupted with tumultuous applause, when delectably congenial and beautiful Miss Confiance Victor, defeated nine other beautiful teenagers to emerge the second edition winner.

The contestants who came out in five appearances namely, traditional customs, introduction, swim wears, talents display and evening gowns, wowed the audience with their colourful displays.

The pageant had Bernard Effiong, former Mr Nigeria Universe and Mr Tourism Nigeria, as head judge. Sandra Bassey, renowned Saxophonist, Shoe Cobbler and serving Councillor and Speaker, Abak Local Government Area Legislative Arm, and Blessing Ebbah, one of Nigeria’s fast rising beauty queens and current Miss Nigeria United Nations, were co-judges. They had an hectic time coming up with the winners due to the fact that the contest was highly competitive.

National Director of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, popularly called, “Nigeria’s King of Queens, Gwendolyn Elohor Tagbarha, and her team members ensured that the very best amongst the beautiful, talented and intelligent teens, emerged the overall winner.

With this, Cofiance Victor will represent Nigeria in August 2022, at the world stage where the Miss Teen Global Beauty International, will be holding in Paraiba, Brazil, courtesy of an all expense paid trip by the official sponsor of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, Awaritse Nigeria Limited.

In addition to winning an all expense paid trip to Brazil for the International pageant, the winner also walked home with the sum of N200,000 in cash, amongst other prizes, while. Aghunaife Fiona, Miss Teen Delta, becomes the 1st Princess, Alkali Hannah, Miss Ondo, 2nd Princess, Miss Ogun, Mayungbo Oluwatobiloba, won the 3rd Princess. They walked home with N150,000, N100,000 and N100,000 in cash, respectively.

While speaking to media on how the winners emerged, Gwendolyn Elohor Tagbarha stated that like the first edition, 70% scores was taken right from the auditions. Also, home task assignments, behavioural assessment, hard work, attitude, camp activities were all put together and submitted to the judges while their stage performances during the grand finale has the other half of 30%.

She further stated that the organization ensured that none of the contestants were given tickets to sell like it is done with other pageants to ensure credibility of the brand, fairness to all contestants and to also ensure all contestants compete keenly on a level playing field”.

Tagbarha, who is an ex beauty queen, reiterated that the “Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria” brand, is a major platform that grooms young girls from the foundation, to become worthy role models, ambassadors and subsequently useful to themselves and the society at large. “When they eventually decide to contest at adults pageant brands, they would have been groomed thoroughly to adequately prepare them to become high flyers in the future. Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria brand is out to redefine, mould and reshape the mindsets of young teenage girls, as well as the pageant organizers”, she added.

In her reaction, the winner, Confiance Victor said, “I feel credibly happy about winning because, it was a tough competition where there were so many great girls, but the crown choose me, and it choose me for a purpose. It’s more than a prize. To me it’s an opportunity that change my life for good”.