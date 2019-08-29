Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Convention for Intellectual Cooperation of Nigeria (CONFICON) has bestowed a “Distinguish Academic Leadership Award” on the immediate Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) professor Chigozie Asiabaka.

Presenting the award to Asiabaka, chairman of CONFICON, professor Chiweyite Ejike stated that the honour was accorded the ex FUTO VC in recognition for his outstanding contributions to academic advancement in the fields of science and administrative, professional integrity and for decades of commitment and dedication to the development of higher education in Nigeria.

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor, professor Francis Eze represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Julius Orebiyi noted the award on Asiabaka was well deserved adding that his exceptional qualities as VC in the institution earned him the award.

” He is a good man, in just three years he left as the VC of the school he is getting this award, it is not just for integrity but exceptional qualities and brilliance” Orebiyi said.

National President of the National Association of Nigeria Students, (NANS) Austin Okereke said the association benefitted immensely from the academic and humane nature of Asiabaka.