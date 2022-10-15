From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and former Lagos governor, says that he is confident of winning the 2023 general elections.

The candidate made an appeal to Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday to work in his administration if he is elected president next year.

Tinubu, who was speaking at the 7th edition of the Kaduna Investment Summit, declared that he is “going to solve all the problems in Nigeria if elected president.”

The presidential hopeful, who was escorted to and from the podium by Governor El-Rufai stated: “If you leave me on the podium I will continue to campaign here,” urging El-Rufai to stay engaged in national politics “because we need your creativity at this critical time.”

Responding to Tinubu’s urging, El-Rufai, returning to the podium, replied: “I promise to stay even on a part-time basis”.

Tinubu stated: “I am confidently telling you that I will lead this country in 2023 with your support.

“I have the ability to surmount all problems to bring the country on the right track and prosperity”.

Commenting on the country’s insecurity challenges, the presidential candidate insisted “no inch of this country will be conceded to banditry, we will fight it to a standstill.

“Under my leadership, we will use counter-insurgency technology to eliminate crimes in our society. Your lives will be secured.

On the economy, the APC candidate said: “We will privatise the ease of doing business, we will ensure steady power supply and distribution.

“Nigeria will succeed and move on to prosperity. I will assemble intelligent Nigerians both men and women for the progress of our country. We will champion an effective government that will block revenue leakages for proper accountability.”