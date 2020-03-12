Godwin Tsa Abuja and Billy Graham Abel Yola

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has approached the Abuja division of the Federal High Court seeking an order for his release from detention and confinement.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who is in Awe, Nassarawa State, where he had been banished by the Kano Government, is seeking for an interim order releasing him from detention and or confinement.

Specifically, in the suit filed by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), yesterday, Sanusi is seeking for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

Listed as respondents in the fundamental rights enforcement suit are the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Service, the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In the suit brought pursuant to section 34, 35, 40, 41 and 46 of the 1999 Constitution and Order 4 Rule 4 of the Federal High Court, the former emir wants the court to restore his right to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria apart from Kano State.

A consortium of about 30 lawyers including 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, headed by Fagbemi is asking the court to declare Sanusi’s banishment to Nasarawa State as illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.

Sanusi was on Monday, March 9, 2020, dethroned as Emir of Kano by the State government.

Among others, Sanusi was accused of disrespect to authorities of Kano state government, disloyalty and absence from meetings without cogent reasons.

Shortly after his dethronement, he was banished to Loko village from where he was later moved to Awe town where he is currently under detention.

But residents of Awe have described his presence as a blessing as it has brought the community into limelight.

Malam Dauda Muhammad-Awa, said although he was initially shocked by the sad news of the emir’s removal, he considered himself lucky living in the same community with him.

Muhammad-Awa said since the arrival of Sanusi, people have been visiting from all parts of the country to see him.

“People have been visiting from different parts of the country trying to see him, although they were prevented by security agents guarding him.

“Awe is in the news on daily basis because of the banishment of the emir to the town,” he said.

Malam Dauda Ibrahim corroborated said the presence of the deposed emir has improved security in the town.

“I want to appeal to the state government to explore the possibility of improving the road network and other infrastructure in the town,” Ibrahim said.