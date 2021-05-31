From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the assassination of an Ibadan-based businessman, Linus Owuamanam, by gunmen on Saturday night in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen, suspected to be assassins around 8p.m between Premier Hotel Junction and Sango along Mokola-Sango Road in the city.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Adewale Osifeso, said: “It is true the unfortunate incident happened yesterday night (Saturday). But I will get the full details for you on Monday because we have commenced investigation into the matter.”

However, the deceased’s younger brother, Jude Owuamanam, told journalists in Ibadan yesterday in an emotion-laden voice: “Yes, it is true. They have killed my brother. He was shot dead by some gunmen in Ibadan. The family is in pains now.”

The deceased was said to have been riding in his newly acquired Hummer Toyota bus with one of his female employees, before the gunmen stopped the vehicle and opened fire on him. The gunmen, according to sources, discovered that gunshots did not kill him immediately and they brought out a knife, which they used to stab his heart. But the whereabouts of the lady in his vehicle was still unknown at the time of filing this report yesterday evening.

A good Nigerian, sources said, saw the victims in a pool of his blood and picked his phone to call his driver and other staff that later stormed the scene. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid, but was rejected. “When his driver and other staff got to the scene, he was still alive at that time and he told them to take him to a nearby hospital but they rejected him, demanding for police report.”