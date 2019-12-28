Chioma Igbokwe

A non-governmental organisation, Savers Empowerment Ambassadors Initiatives Nigeria (SEAIN) has called on President Muhammed Buhari to urgently facilitate the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) based on the remarkable achievements the Commission recorded so far under his watch.

Speaking during its end-of-year parley in Lagos, SEAIN Chairman Frank Ramsey Ezike noted that the delay in confirming Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman was uncalled for and smacks of dirty political undertones which, according to him, is against President Buhari’s avowed commitment towards eradicating corruption in Nigeria.

Ezike, who was also a member of APC presidential campaign council during 2019 election, said that politicians in the country who have tainted their hands were working strenuously against the confirmation of Magu, stating that President Buhari should ignore their machinations and do the needful by re-submitting Magu’s name to the National Assembly for immediate confirmation.

According to him, Magu’s achievements so far are clear testimonies to the good intentions of President Buhari’s commitment to fighting corruption to a standstill in the country, and that efforts geared towards stultifying his achieving that goal will not augur well for the country.

“We are happy that the present National Assembly is committed and working hand in hand with our President towards redeeming this country from the hands of corrupt people. That’s why we are appealing to the President to use his good offices and facilitate the immediate confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman,” he said.

“We at SEAIN are aware of the quantum and glaring achievements recorded by EFCC so far under Magu, and we will not relent in calling for the fulfillment of this request based on our conviction that he stands tall in assisting our president in delivering the goods to our countrymen and women.

“Details of convictions and trials recorded so far are eloquent testimonies to the good work Magu has achieved, and he deserves a part on the back and an endorsement will make him achieve more,” Ezike stated.

He called on Nigerians of good conscience to join in appealing for Magu’s immediate confirmation so that more corrupt Nigerians will be found and forced to cough up their ill-gotten gain.