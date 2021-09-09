From T‎ony Osauzo, Benin

The Afemai People’s Movement (APM) has pleaded with the Federal Government to confirm Mr Mustapha Zubair, the Acting Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo State, as Substantive Rector without further delay.

The President General of APM, Mr Mohammed Osikhotse, made the plea at a press conference yesterday in Auchi.

He said Mr Zubair deserved to be confirmed as a substantive rector for his massive infrastructural upgrade of the polytechnic.

He expressed displeasure over a purported protest organised by some individuals led by Mr Excellence Isibor, demanding for a Rector of Edo North origin.

‘We the Afemai People’s Movement disassociate ourselves from the purported protest,’ Osikhotse stated.

‘We want Mr President not to listen to tribalists kicking against a man who has brought about unprecedented peace and cooperation that has eluded Auchi Polytechnic.

‘Just like every Nigerian, this present Acting Rector has the right to head any institution in any part of the country as long as he is qualified for the position.

‘We the Afemai are known to be accomodating as we love everyone, we will not be part to any act of injustice that will be meted out to Mr Mustapha Zubair of the Rectorship position just because he is from Kwara State.

‘Mr Zubair is a gentleman for the job, since his assumption as the Acting Rector, the polytechnic has been very peaceful, sanitised and disciplined.

‘We call on Mr President, the Minister of Education and Chairman of Governing Board of Auchi Polytechnic to please help the institution by confirming Mr Mustapha Zubair, the Acting Rector as substantive Rector of the polytechnic to be able to move the institution to the next level,’ Osikhotse pleaded.

