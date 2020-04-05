Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the confirmed index case of COVID 19 recorded in the state on Friday has little or no expansion potential.

In a state broadcast yesterday, the governor explained that the confirmed case is a military officer, who arrived the state about two weeks ago from India on an official assignment.

Governor Akeredolu, who said he had discussed with the Brigade Commander, further explained that on his arrival in the state, the military officer placed himself on isolation until he developed symptoms, which turned out to be a positive case of COVID-19 after test.