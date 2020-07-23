The Senate, yesterday, confirmed 39 out of 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari, despite strong opposition from some aggrieved lawmakers over alleged abuse of Federal Character principle.

Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Bulkachuwa Adamu, who read the names of the nominees said the candidates from Niger and Yobe were stepped down from the list as there were issues that needed to be resolved before their screening and subsequent confirmation.

He told his colleagues that all the nominees met the necessary requirements and were therefore screened without delay.

As soon as Adamu had read out the names, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, protested. He queried while some states got three nominees and others one. He further queried the total exclusion of some states.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan who presided, stopped the chairman of the committee from responding to the query. He said only President Buhari who made the appointments could give his reasons.

Senate Minority Whip, Philip Aduda, also protested, said the Federal Capital Territory, which he represented, was left out by President Buhari. Lawan urged him to remain calm, as more names were going to be sent for further approval.

The nominees confirmed include Umar Sulieman, Adamawa; L. S Mandama, Adamawa; John J. Usanga, Akwa Ibom; Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra; Abubakar Siyi, Bauchi; and Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa. Others are Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue; Paul Adikwu, Benue; Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno; ;Bwala Bukar, Borno; Monique Ekpong, Cross River; Oma Djebah, Delta; Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi; Yamah Musa, Edo; and C. O Ugwu, Enugu, Hajara Salim, Gombe; Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo; Ali Magashi, Jigawa; M. A Markarfi, Kaduna; Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano; Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano; Amina Kurawa, Kano; Yahaya Lawal, Katsina; Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi; Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara; Abioye Bello, Kwara and Zara Umar, Kwara.